GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of GFL Environmental worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

