GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

