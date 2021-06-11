GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 117,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

