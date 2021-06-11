GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) were down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 20,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

