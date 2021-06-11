GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) were down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 20,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

