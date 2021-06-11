Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Arena stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 5,668,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,334,717. Global Arena has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

