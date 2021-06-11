Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $18,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.