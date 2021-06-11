Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 233,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,549. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

