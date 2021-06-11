Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.