Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
GSL stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
