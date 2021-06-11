Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 567.3% in May

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 567.3% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,624. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

