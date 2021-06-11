Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Up 1%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.49. 2,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80.

