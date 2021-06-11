Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. 19,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 49,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.