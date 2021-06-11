GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,653.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $987,351.79 and $20,653.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,191.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.66 or 0.06610863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00456088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.28 or 0.01619417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00158849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00683372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00458517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006503 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040465 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

