GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $943,753.17 and $11,125.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,871.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.03 or 0.06420248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01560034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00438289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00151796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.89 or 0.00654816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00441937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041224 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

