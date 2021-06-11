Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

