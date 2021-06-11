Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLRI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,964. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Glori Energy
