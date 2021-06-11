Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLRI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,964. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.