GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $278.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.37.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.