GNY (GNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314,174.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, GNY has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $124.00 million and approximately $314,174.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

