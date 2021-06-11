GoChain Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,135,631,418 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,756,419 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

