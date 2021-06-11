Gold Poker Price Down 28% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $9,806.08 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

