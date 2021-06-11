Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 968,929 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.