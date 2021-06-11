Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 968,929 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

