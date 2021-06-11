GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $343,138.46

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $343,138.46 and $308.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008216 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

