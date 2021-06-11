Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.65% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 750,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.85 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66.

