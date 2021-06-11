Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 256,275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,498,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 325,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,527,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,948,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.06. 278,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.