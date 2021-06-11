Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $743,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 667.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 205,934 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

