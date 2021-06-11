Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $433.93 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Ally Financial worth $433,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,921. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

