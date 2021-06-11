Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $615.82 Million Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.63% of Slack Technologies worth $615,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,930. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.67.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

