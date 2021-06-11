Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $728.36 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $728,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 174,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

