Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $805.09 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,828,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Avantor worth $805,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 143,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,762. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.