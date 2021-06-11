Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $889.06 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 7.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $889,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 3,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.