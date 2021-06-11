Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 473.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 10.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $515,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,214. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92.

