Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $479,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.