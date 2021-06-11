Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 233,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $697,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,139. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45.

