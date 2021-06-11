Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $518,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,288 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

