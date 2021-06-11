Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 215,089 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of Yum China worth $464,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,040. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

