GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $162,490.01

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $162,490.01 and approximately $78,068.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,246.01 or 0.99906355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009029 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

