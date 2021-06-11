Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,664.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $180,664.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

