GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

