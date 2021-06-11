Gossip Coin Achieves Market Cap of $25,430.25 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 73.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $25,430.25 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

