Gossip Coin Reaches Market Cap of $24,108.93 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $24,108.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 72.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

