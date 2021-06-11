Grace Capital Sells 2,819 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grace Capital lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,324 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $37,226,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,698.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 286,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 270,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

