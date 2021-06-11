GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of GrafTech International worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after buying an additional 9,668,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,949,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.19 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

