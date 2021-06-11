GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lessened its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,529 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 5.14% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of COMB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.43. 14,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,213. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01.

