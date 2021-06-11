Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00442770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

