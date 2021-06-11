GravityCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $43,276.79 and approximately $29.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,819,262 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

