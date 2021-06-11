Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.71

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $20.65. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 258 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

