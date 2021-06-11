Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 11,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.