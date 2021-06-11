Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Great Western Bancorp worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

