Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Short Interest Update

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGBXF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 328,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,580. Green Growth Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Green Growth Brands alerts:

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)-infused consumer products in the United States. It provides medical and retail marijuana products to various dispensaries; and CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, such as therapeutic, face care, body care, shower and bathroom, and sleep products through shops, e-commerce, and wholesale channels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.