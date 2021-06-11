Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 587.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPDB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.