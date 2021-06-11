Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 514,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,173,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The firm has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

